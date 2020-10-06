SolarCoin (SLR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $323.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $926,245.90 and approximately $323.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00438578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,090,663 coins and its circulating supply is 61,142,754 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

