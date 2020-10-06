Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

SLGL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,834. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

