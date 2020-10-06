Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $780.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

