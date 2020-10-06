Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €47.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of Software stock opened at €40.64 ($47.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. Software has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a twelve month high of €44.50 ($52.35). The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.09 and its 200 day moving average is €35.66.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

