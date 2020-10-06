SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 79.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOCO International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SOCO International stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. SOCO International has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

