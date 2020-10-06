Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:SQM opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

