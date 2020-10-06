Social Send (SEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $196,720.97

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $196,720.97 and approximately $112.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026151 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003323 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003668 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.