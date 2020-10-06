SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

SMTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SMTC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 million, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SMTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMTC by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMTC by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

