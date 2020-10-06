Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.46 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $10,667,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,012,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

