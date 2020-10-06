Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SMRT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 132,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Smartspace Software has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.84.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

