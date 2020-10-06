Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON SMRT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 132,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Smartspace Software has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.84.
Smartspace Software Company Profile
