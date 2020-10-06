Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Smart Global by 160.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Smart Global by 50.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Smart Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smart Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Smart Global by 657.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

