Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 5,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Sleep Number by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.