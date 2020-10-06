Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Given a C$4.35 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$4.35 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

