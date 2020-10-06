SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of SITM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,254. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -134.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,995,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

