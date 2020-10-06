Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.0000

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. Silverway has a market cap of $1,532.03 and approximately $146.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02101815 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00556656 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

