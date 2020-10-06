Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 8.3%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 141,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 245,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

