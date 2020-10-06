Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $38.50 on Friday. Signify has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

