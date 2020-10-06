Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Vertical Group to “Buy”

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 91,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,710. Siemens has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.