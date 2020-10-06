Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

