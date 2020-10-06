SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $25.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,340.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,753. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-Bone has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $671.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

