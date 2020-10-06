SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0000

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $24,978.81 and $1.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,476,688,680 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

