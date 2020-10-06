SHIELD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $439,768.54 and approximately $38.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,584.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.32 or 0.03234067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02102345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00438042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.01031066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00577676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.