Sentinel Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $23,460.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.