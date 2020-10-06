Sentient Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,634.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $697,031.44 and approximately $15,634.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,575.60 or 1.00151401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00617948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00976181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00106810 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

