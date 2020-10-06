Semux (SEM) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $394,544.72 and $13,398.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002845 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

