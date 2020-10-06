SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Get SEKISUI HOUSE L/S alerts:

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.