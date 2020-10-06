Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.07.

Shares of TSE:SES remained flat at $C$1.36 during trading on Tuesday. 132,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

