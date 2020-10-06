Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.26.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $202.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,972 shares of company stock worth $28,422,822. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

