Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $160.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,759. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,972 shares of company stock worth $28,422,822. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 122.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

