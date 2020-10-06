Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $500,105.97 and approximately $1,905.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 198,594.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012823 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007499 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.