Scotiabank Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$27.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

TSE DND opened at C$23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.60. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.68. The company has a market cap of $958.87 million and a PE ratio of -42.18.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the process of due diligence searches, document creation, and electronic records filing for commercial and real estate transactions.

