Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 853.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,269. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.