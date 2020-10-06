Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,625,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,937,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,155,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. 8,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,635. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

