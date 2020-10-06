Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,635. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

