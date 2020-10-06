Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,488 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 638.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 111,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,658. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

