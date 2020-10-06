Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

STSA stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 15.11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

