Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$502,150.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 2,282,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$502,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,054,837.08.

Shares of CVE SCZ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.28. 63,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

