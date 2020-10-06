Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$502,150.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 2,282,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$502,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,054,837.08.
Shares of CVE SCZ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.28. 63,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.
About Santacruz Silver Mining
