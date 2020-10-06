SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

