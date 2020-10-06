SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Head to Head Analysis

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $10.92 billion 2.30 $903.43 million $1.18 17.00 DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $23.46 billion 2.27 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SANDVIK AB/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 1 3 8 0 2.58 DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 1 1 3.50

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 5.04% 23.11% 11.77% DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

