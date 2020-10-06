SalmonSwap Hits Market Cap of $6.29 Million (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SalmonSwap token can currently be bought for $6.29 or 0.00058639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded up 0% against the dollar. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $54,070.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (SAL) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

SalmonSwap Token Trading

SalmonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

