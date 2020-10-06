Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.15

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 36017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 5,500 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,900 shares of company stock worth $3,747,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

