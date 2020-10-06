Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

SAIA stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $19,470,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $18,106,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

