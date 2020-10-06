SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0382 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $69.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

