Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.