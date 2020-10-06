Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

