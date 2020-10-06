Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.15.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.