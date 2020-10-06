Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,266. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
