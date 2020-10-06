Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $35.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,266. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

