RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

RLI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,296. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

