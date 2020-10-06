REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $517,372.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00262643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.01534411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00158722 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.