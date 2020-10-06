Reviewing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) & Diamond S Shipping (NASDAQ:DSSI)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.95 $33.34 million $0.65 15.66 Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.52 -$9.31 million $0.36 20.58

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond S Shipping. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond S Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Diamond S Shipping 12.62% 9.21% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verra Mobility and Diamond S Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 160.46%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Diamond S Shipping on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

